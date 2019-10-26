Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 Mater Dei beats No. 2 St. John Bosco

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Three Top 25 teams are featured in this week's Top 10 games.

While the No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco was grabbing much of the attention Friday night, the rest of the nation's Top 25 was busy rolling to convincing victories.

Prior to the final of the West Coast games, six teams had already posted shutout wins: No. 4 St. Frances Academy (31-0), No. 5 St. Thomas Aquinas (42-0), No. 8 Katy (42-0), No. 11 Allen (24-0), No. 13 Mentor (45-0) and No. 25 Longview (55-0).

The closest game involving a national Top 25 team so far this weekend was Allen's 24-point win over Boyd.

In the No. ...

