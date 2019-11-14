Top 25 high school football scores: No. 1 Mater Dei begins postseason play
No. 1 Monarchs, No. 2 St. John Bosco begin playoffs this week in stacked CIF Southern Section Division 1 bracket.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Five Top 25 teams are featured in this week's Top 10 games.
Two of the toughest postseason brackets kick off this week in California and Texas.
The CIF Southern Section Division 1 field features the top two ranked teams in the country — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.). The Monarchs host Bishop Amat (La Puente, Calif.) and Calabasas (Calif.) takes on the Braves at Panish Family Stadium.
The Texas 6A Division 1 bracket took home the No. 1 spot for Top 10 Toughest Tournaments in High School Football. ...
