Top 25 high school football scores: No. 2 St. John Bosco hosts No. 1 Mater Dei
A huge Trinity League showdown between nation's top two teams leads this week's action.
Top 10 Games of the Week
Three 25 teams are featured in this week's Top 10 games.
The biggest game of the year is going down Friday in Southern California at Panish Family Stadium as No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) hosts No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana). This is the first time during the modern recruiting rankings era (1999) that the top two rated quarterbacks will face off.
The Braves' DJ Uiagalelei checks in as the No. 1 quarterback and the Monarchs' Bryce Young is the top rated dual-threat QB and No. 2 gunslinger overall. Even though both teams are loaded under center and at the skill position this one will most likely come down to who wins in the trenches. ...
