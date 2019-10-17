Top 25 high school football scores: No. 5 St. Frances Academy hosts No. 3 IMG Academy
Ascenders look to extend 11-game winning streak when they face Panthers in one of year's most anticipated games.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Six Top 25 teams are featured in this week's Top 10 games.
No. 3 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) travels to the DMV area for its biggest test of the season as they take on No. 5 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) at Morgan State University. The Ascenders have won 50 of their last 51 games while the Panthers have won 29 of 30.
A big-time Georgia showdown is going down between No. 21 Marietta (Ga.) and McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.).
Two huge WCAC games this week include No. 25 Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) hosting St. ...
