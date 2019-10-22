Top 25 national high school football composite rankings; St. Frances Academy moves up after beating IMG Academy

Video: Top 25 national high school football rankings

Mater Dei and St. John Bosco meet in a 1 vs. 2 showdown.

The date many high school football fans had circled on their calendars at the beginning of the season — Oct. 25 — is finally here.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco (Calif.).

The Trinity League battle is probably the first meeting of these titans as they seem on a collision course for the CIF Southern Section Open Division title like last season.

The Monarchs fell 41-18 to the Braves in the regular-season tilt, but exacted revenge in the playoffs on their way to a California Open Division state title.

The game is so hyped that tickets for the game at the Panish Family Center are already sold out.

The movement in the Composite Top 25 saw previous No. ...

