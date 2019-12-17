Top 25 national high school football composite rankings: St. John Bosco a unanimous No. 1

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings

See how St. John Bosco survived a feisty De La Salle team to win the CIF Open Division title.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) won the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division title on Saturday with a 49-28 win over De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) with a superstar performance from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. And, in doing so, all but sewed up a National Championship for the Braves.

Texas football has one more week — with its Lone Star State-sized finals held at AT&T Stadium starting Wednesday — but Bosco's win gave the Braves a consensus as the No. ...

