Top 25 national high school football composite rankings: St. John Bosco a unanimous No. 1
St. John Bosco cements No. 1 spot with 21-point win over feisty De La Salle team in CIF Open Division finals.
Video: Top 25 high school football rankings
See how St. John Bosco survived a feisty De La Salle team to win the CIF Open Division title.
St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) won the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division title on Saturday with a 49-28 win over De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) with a superstar performance from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. And, in doing so, all but sewed up a National Championship for the Braves.
Texas football has one more week — with its Lone Star State-sized finals held at AT&T Stadium starting Wednesday — but Bosco's win gave the Braves a consensus as the No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
Four ranked teams won state titles this past week led by the top-seeded Braves.
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
Duncanville and North Shore set for Texas state championship game rematch.
-
No. 1 St. John Bosco, Uiagalelei win state
Clemson-bound quarterback does it all as the Braves knock off No. 8 De La Salle for CIF Open...
-
St. Thomas Aquinas wins 7A state title
St. Thomas Aquinas holds off Edgewater to capture 7A state title
-
Marietta wins 7A Georgia championship
Blue Devils beat Vikings 17-9 to grab elusive Peach State crown.
-
Late drama brings Newtown state title
Nighthawks win championship for the first time since 1992.