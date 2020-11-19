For the first time, the NBA held its annual draft in the middle of the NFL season, which led us to wonder: Who are the greatest football-basketball dual athletes in high school history?

To give parameters to our list, we tried to only include athletes who earned All-American honors in at least one of the sports or played at the professional level in one of the sports.

The list includes Hall of Fame athletes like Jim Brown from the NFL and Allen Iverson from the NBA along with current all-stars like LeBron James and Patrick Mahomes. The accomplishments listed are from their prep careers along with the year they graduated from high school.