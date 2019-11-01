Top 50 greatest high school sports performances
Bob Matthias, Jim Ryun, Michael Carter, Will Grier make list of amazing feats.
Video: Will Grier's 837-yard passing game
Watch the Davidson Day quarterback with one of the all-time great performances.
What is the greatest athletic performance by a high school athlete? The question does not have an easy answer.
For one, what is more impressive, a 100-point game in basketball or a sub-4 minute mile? A world record in swimming or a national record in football? MaxPreps tries to make those decisions with its list of the Greatest High School Performances.
First, the ground rules. A performance is considered to be anything that occurs in a single game or a series of events, such as a track or swim meet. ...
