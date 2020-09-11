5a31a886-c3f3-ea11-80ce-a444a33a3a97-original.jpg

As the calendar gets deeper into September, more Top 50 high school football teams get underway with 17 in action Friday. The slate is led by six from Georgia, including No. 5 Grayson (Loganville) at rival McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) in a matchup of 7A powers.

The Rams were big winners in their season opener against Jones County (Gray) while the Indians lost 35-7 to North Gwinnett (Suwanee). The Bulldogs' 28-point win landed them at No. 38 as they look to improve to 2-0 against Jones County.

No. 9 Lowndes (Valdosta), No. 33 Parkview (Lilburn), No. 35 Valdosta and No. ...

