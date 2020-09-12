The top-rated team from Georgia has dominated its first two opponents to begin the 2020 season as No. 5 Grayson (Loganville) rolled past McEachern (Powder Springs) 55-21. The Rams have outscored the opposition 106-34 this year.

No. 15 Trinity (Louisville) opened up its season and cruised to a one-sided 44-7 win over Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati). Nathan McElroy threw for three touchdowns and Armon Tucker added two more scores on the ground.

Up next for the Shamrocks is rival Male (Louisville) in a rematch of last year's 6A state championship game.

No. 36 Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.) beat the defending 2A state champs Champagnat Catholic (Hialeah, Fla.) 27-14 in its season opener. ...

