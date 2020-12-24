No. 2 North Shore and its four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis put on a show in the Mustangs 47-22 win over No. 21 Tompkins in the third round of the Texas 6A Division 1 playoffs. The future Auburn Tiger accounted for 386 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns.

Texas A&M signee Shadrach Banks had over 200 total yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs won their 28th consecutive game.

The back-to-back runner up in 6A Division 1 looked impressive on Thursday as No. 7 Duncanville shutout Westfield (Houston) 56-0. The defense allowed 74 total yards and forced three turnovers including a 36-yard pick-six from Alabama signee Kendrick Blackshire.

Grayson James threw for nearly 200 yards and three touchdowns with two of them going to Roderick Daniels. ...

