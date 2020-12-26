No. 2 North Shore and its four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis put on a show in the Mustangs 47-22 win over No. 21 Tompkins in the third round of the Texas 6A Division 1 playoffs. The future Auburn Tiger accounted for 386 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns.

Texas A&M signee Shadrach Banks had over 200 total yards and two touchdowns as the Mustangs won their 28th consecutive game.

The top-rated prospect in the Class of 2022, Quinn Ewers, made his return and led No. 37 Southlake Carroll (Southlake) to a thrilling 30-26 win over No. 36 Martin (Arlington) to advance to the Texas 6A Division 1 quarterfinals. ...

