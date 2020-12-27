Euless Trinity's junior running back Ollie Gordon had one of the best single game performances in Texas high school football history. The three-star tailback finished the night with 49 carries for 451 yards and six touchdowns in a 49-45 upset win over No. 12 Allen to advance to the 6A Division 1 quarterfinals.

Up next is a matchup with No. 37 Southlake Carroll (Southlake).

The top-rated prospect in the Class of 2022, Quinn Ewers, made his return and led the Dragons to a thrilling 30-26 win over No. 36 Martin (Arlington) to advance to the Texas 6A Division 1 quarterfinals. ...

