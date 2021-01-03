In just his second game back after returning from injury, quarterback Quinn Ewers of Southlake Carroll put on a show. The Ohio State commit completed 35 of 39 passes for 450 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-35 win over No. 26 Trinity (Euless) in the Texas 6A Division 1 quarterfinals.

Minnesota signee Brady Boyd finished the afternoon with 17 receptions for 261 yards and four scores. Up next for the Dragons in the semifinals will be the winner of No. 7 Duncanville and No. 21 DeSoto.

On the other side of the bracket Dematrius Davis and No. 2 North Shore (Houston) won their 29th consecutive game with a dominant 56-14 victory over Ridge Point (Missouri City) to advance to the semifinals. ...

