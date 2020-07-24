The 600-win club, which currently has a membership of one, will likely double in size this year. When it will happen all depends on when football begins in Louisiana.



John T. Curtis, the only coach John Curtis Christian has ever had, begins his 52nd year as head coach of the Patriots with 592 career wins. With an average of 12 wins per year during his career, Curtis will likely join the late John McKissick of Summerville (S.C.) with over 600 wins. McKissick, who passed away on Nov. 28, 2019, retired in 2014 with 620 all-time wins. Curtis could join McKissick in the fall, however that could change if Louisiana decides to move its football season to the spring due to COVID-19.



Curtis is nearly 100 wins ahead of the No. ...

