George Quarles of Maryville (Tenn.) and Bob Ladouceur of De La Salle (Concord) have the best all-time winning percentages in high school football at 94 percent and 93.8 percent, respectively. Yet consider this. Quarles suffered his seventh loss in his 17th game. Ladouceur received his seventh loss in his 23rd game.

Galen Brantley Jr. of Soldotna (Alaska) has not been saddled with his seventh loss with 135 games under his belt. That's why Brantley Jr. has the highest winning percentage of any high school coach right now.

The Soldotna mentor heads MaxPreps' list of the Top 50 active coaches with the highest winning percentage. ...

