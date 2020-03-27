Top high school football player in all 50 states
Korey Foreman, Dematrius Davis, Emeka Egbuka, Caleb Williams headline standouts across the country.
Video: Top high school football player in each state
Korey Foreman, Dematrius Davis lead list of featured players.
Earlier this month we took a look at the best boys and girls basketball player in each state and now it is time to zone in on football getting ready for next season.
The Class of 2020 was one of the best classes in recent history but high school football is still in good hands with a bunch of big-time players last year's junior and sophomore classes.
Some notable players include Clemson commit Korey Foreman, 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams, Georgia commit Brock Vandagriff, Michigan pledge J.J.
