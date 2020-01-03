Video: Jalen White highlights



See the Daleville running back who finished as the rushing leader in 2019.

While we take a look back at the past decade, we also pause to rewind the recently completed high school football season, focusing on those single-game performances that wowed and put names in the record books.

National passing leader Braden Bratcher of Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.) and national rushing leader Jalen White of Daleville (Ala.) are among the top single game performers for the 2019 high school football season. Stats presented include only those provided by coaches to MaxPreps.

Top high school football single-game performances of 2019



1. 55 — Blaine Huston, Kenton (Ohio)2. 50 — Caden Filer, Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.)2. 50 — R.J. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com