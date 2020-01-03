Top high school football single-game performances of 2019
Braden Bratcher, Jalen White among those with monster games in past season.
Video: Jalen White highlights
See the Daleville running back who finished as the rushing leader in 2019.
While we take a look back at the past decade, we also pause to rewind the recently completed high school football season, focusing on those single-game performances that wowed and put names in the record books.
National passing leader Braden Bratcher of Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.) and national rushing leader Jalen White of Daleville (Ala.) are among the top single game performers for the 2019 high school football season. Stats presented include only those provided by coaches to MaxPreps.
Top high school football single-game performances of 2019
Most Passing Completions
1. 55 — Blaine Huston, Kenton (Ohio)
2. 50 — Caden Filer, Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.)
2. 50 — R.J. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 football teams over last decade
Mater Dei's 2017 squad was tops in 2010s as California, Texas each place three teams among...
-
Final Top 50 Small Schools FB rankings
Deion Sanders-led squad finished on top after TAPPS title; Sierra Canyon, Wahoo lands Nos....
-
2019 football state champions
Comprehensive look at high school football champions from across the country.
-
Top LB Justin Flowe commits to Oregon
SoCal star picks Ducks over Clemson and USC.
-
Top 10 Wildest Football Plays of 2019
A crazy big hit, a game-winning two-point conversion that wasn't and a strong players' unusual...
-
Top 25 composite football rankings
St. John Bosco cements No. 1 spot with 21-point win over feisty De La Salle team in CIF Open...