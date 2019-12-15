Top-ranked St. John Bosco, D.J. Uiagalelei fly past De La Salle 49-28

Video: First half highlights

Bosco takes a 21-7 first-half lead.



NORWALK, Calif. — Generational is a term often bantered about these days. DJ Uiagalelei put his stamp on that moniker in his final high school game.

The St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) senior quarterback delivered a performance that will be remembered around Southern and Northern California regions for years to come by throwing for 398 yards and four touchdowns as the nation's No. 1 team won their third CIF State championship in since 2013 with a fun and big-play happy 49-28 victory over a feisty and eighth-ranked De La Salle (Concord.) squad Saturday at Cerritos College.

In a game that featured more than 900 yards, the biggest play actually was delivered on the defensive end when Matthew Jordan picked up a botched quarterback-running back exchange and sprinted 96 yards for a touchdown just as it seemed almost certain that De La Salle was going in for a score that would closed Bosco's gap to a single score. ...

