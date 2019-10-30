Top small schools high school football players currently playing in the NFL
Derek Carr, Todd Gurley, JJ Watt among best playing on Sunday who started at schools under 1,000 enrollment.
Video: Todd Gurley high school football highlights
See the Rams' standout before he made it to Sunday action.
Some of the greatest players in the NFL right now come from humble beginnings at the small school level. Case in point, two small schools in Wisconsin are homes to two of the best linemen in the NFL.
Travis Frederick of the Dallas Cowboys prepped at Big Foot (Walworth, Wis.) and has gone on to become one of the NFL's top centers over the past five years. Meanwhile, Frederick's former Wisconsin teammate J.J. Watt began his career at Pewaukee (Wisc.) before going on to become one of the best defensive linemen in the history of the NFL.
MaxPreps includes Frederick and Watt on its list of the Best Small Schools Players in the NFL Right Now. ...
