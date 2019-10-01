Touchdowns Against Cancer: Chopticon earns second TAC team title

Video: Touchdowns Against Cancer 2019

Maryland's Chopticon becomes the first school to earn two team titles with more than $7,000 pledged.

Pulling double duty, the Chopticon (Morganza, Md.) football team reeled in more pledges than any school in the Touchdowns Against Cancer Top 30, and scored just enough touchdowns to become the first school to secure its second TAC team championship.

The Braves, who hit the pavement and managed their cell phones to the tune of 82 pledges in 2019, raised a national-leading $7,474 as of Monday evening."We definitely did it on our end in the fundraising," Chopticon head coach Anthony Lisanti said of raising money to help St. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com