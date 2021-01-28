Deshaun Watson (2012), Sam Ehlinger (2015), Trevor Lawrence (2016) and JT Daniels (2017) are just some of the notable stars to be named National Junior of the Year.

Add five-star Travis Hunter of Collins Hill (Suwanee, Ga.) to the list.

The Florida State commit finished his junior season with 137 receptions for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns while recording 51 tackles and eight interceptions on defense playing against Georgia's best competition.

The Peach State's top-rated prospect in the Class of 2022 finished third in the nation in receiving yards.

He led the Eagles to their first state title game appearance and is a rare athletes who would be a five-star recruit either at cornerback or wide receiver. ...

