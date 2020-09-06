If your nickname is "Mad Dog," and last name is Madsen, chances are you're likely a special athlete. Maddux "Mad Dog" Madsen had a very special performance Friday night for American Fork (Utah).

The 6-foot, 175-pound junior quarterback threw for 628 yards and nine touchdowns, leading the Cavemen (4-0) to a wild 69-49 win over East (Salt Lake City).

Tied at 34-34 at halftime, Madsen threw five touchdowns on American Fork's first five possessions of the second half and came within one of the state mark of 10 TD passes set by Cammon Cooper of Lehi in 2017.

Madsen has now completed 102 of 159 passes for 1,592 yards and 20 touchdowns for the state's No. ...

