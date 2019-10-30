Video: Nation's leading rusher goes for nearly 1,000 yards in two games

Video: Jalen White highlights

Uncommitted running back out of Alabama has hit pay dirt 46 times in 2019.

Jalen White is approaching the magical 1,000-yard rushing plateau while running for 15 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 203-pound senior from Daleville (Ala.) has piled up 927 yards on, remarkably, only 35 carries, for an almost preposterous 26.4-yards-per-carry average.

Most remarkably, is that White has boasted all those numbers in — get this — his last two games.

On Oct. 18, the nation's leading rusher carried 26 times for 465 yards and seven touchdowns in a 70-51 win over Geneva County. That 17.9-yards-per-carry average in that game paled in comparison to Friday, when it took White just nine attempts to go for 462 yards — a gaudy 51.3 average — and eight scores in a 78-26 win over Barbour County. ...

