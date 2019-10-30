Video: Nation's leading rusher goes for nearly 1,000 yards in two games
The Daleville (Ala.) senior has gone for more than 3,000 yards in 2019, including 927 in his last two games.
Video: Jalen White highlights
Uncommitted running back out of Alabama has hit pay dirt 46 times in 2019.
Jalen White is approaching the magical 1,000-yard rushing plateau while running for 15 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 203-pound senior from Daleville (Ala.) has piled up 927 yards on, remarkably, only 35 carries, for an almost preposterous 26.4-yards-per-carry average.
Most remarkably, is that White has boasted all those numbers in — get this — his last two games.
On Oct. 18, the nation's leading rusher carried 26 times for 465 yards and seven touchdowns in a 70-51 win over Geneva County. That 17.9-yards-per-carry average in that game paled in comparison to Friday, when it took White just nine attempts to go for 462 yards — a gaudy 51.3 average — and eight scores in a 78-26 win over Barbour County. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 football Games of the Week
In addition to Georgia showdown, Archbishop Rummel battles No. 16 John Curtis Christian in...
-
Small Schools Top 25 football rankings
Trailblazers jump past Southern Columbia Area for the top spot after their 13-7 win over Grace...
-
Best NFL players from small schools
Derek Carr, Todd Gurley, JJ Watt among best playing on Sunday who started at schools under...
-
MaxPreps/USA Football POTW - Week 8
Week 8 Winners have been selected for the MaxPreps and USA Football Player of the Week Program
-
Top 25 composite football rankings
Monarchs a consensus top pick while Panthers move up to match St. John Bosco at No. 2.
-
Top 10 Plays of the Week
A determined 99-yard run, a big block and gigantic hurdle from one of the country's top running...