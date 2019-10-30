Video: Nation's leading rusher goes for nearly 1,000 yards in two games

The Daleville (Ala.) senior has gone for more than 3,000 yards in 2019, including 927 in his last two games.

Video: Jalen White highlights

Uncommitted running back out of Alabama has hit pay dirt 46 times in 2019.


Jalen White is approaching the magical 1,000-yard rushing plateau while running for 15 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 203-pound senior from Daleville (Ala.) has piled up 927 yards on, remarkably, only 35 carries, for an almost preposterous 26.4-yards-per-carry average.

Most remarkably, is that White has boasted all those numbers in — get this — his last two games.


On Oct. 18, the nation's leading rusher carried 26 times for 465 yards and seven touchdowns in a 70-51 win over Geneva County. That 17.9-yards-per-carry average in that game paled in comparison to Friday, when it took White just nine attempts to go for 462 yards — a gaudy 51.3 average — and eight scores in a 78-26 win over Barbour County. ...

