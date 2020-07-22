Washington became the fourth state and fifth region to move its high school football season. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday night its plan to completely restructure its 2020-21 sports season due to the coronavirus virus, including football starting in March.

Instead of a three-season sports calendar, Washington has been reorganized into four with football, along with girls and boys soccer, and volleyball moving to early March through early May.

Washington joins New Mexico, Virginia and California as the other states to move football to the spring, along with Washington D.C. Virginia is the only one of those states not to announce its dates. ...

