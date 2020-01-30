WATCH: 49ers' George Kittle at Norman High School

San Francisco tight end had one college offer coming out of Norman but he made the most of it.

Highlights: George Kittle's high school highlights

Watch the San Francisco 49ers tight end during his senior year at Norman (Okla).


Tight ends don't always get a ton of love on recruiting services. Especially since most high school offenses rarely feature the position.

George Kittle was no exception. Now, he's exceptional.


The San Francisco 49ers 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end is perhaps, outside of Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the most talked about and feared offensive weapon in Super Bowl LIV.

For the second straight season, the pride of Norman (Okla.) caught at least 85 passes for more than 1,000 yards to earn Pro Bowl honors. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

