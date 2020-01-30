WATCH: 49ers' George Kittle at Norman High School
San Francisco tight end had one college offer coming out of Norman but he made the most of it.
Tight ends don't always get a ton of love on recruiting services. Especially since most high school offenses rarely feature the position.
For the second straight season, the pride of Norman (Okla.) caught at least 85 passes for more than 1,000 yards to earn Pro Bowl honors. ...
