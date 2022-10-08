University of Texas commit Arch Manning added another highlight to his senior season of high school football on Friday night, leading Isidore Newman to a late comeback win over Belle Chasse with a 43-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The victory improved Isidore Newman to 5-1 on the 2022 season.

Down 20-16 with 3:37 remaining, Manning led his offense past midfield before uncorking a pass down the seam to Saint Villere, who ran the rest of the way for a touchdown that put Isidore Newman up 23-20 with 2:12 left to play. The Greenies were able to hold on and win, bringing them another step closer to a potential run at the Louisiana state title. Click here for a look at the game-winning play.

Manning finished 12-of-17 for 163 yards and two touchdowns, with much of Manning's production coming in the second half where he went a perfect 7-for-7.

"Tonight was sloppy at first. We didn't play well, came out flat. Defense made plays in the end and Saint Villere made a big play at the end," Manning told reporters post-game. "... Those are the types of situations you play for. I think all along -- we came out flat -- we knew we could do something, but it just wasn't clicking early. And that last drive we were all confident we were gonna go down and score, and the defense made a big stop at the end."

Manning had to employ late-game heroics one week after a much easier triumph, where the third-generation quarterback broke school records belonging to uncles Eli and Peyton Manning in a 52-22 blowout win over Pearl River. Isidore Newman is now on a two-game win streak, which has helped them recover from their lone loss of the season against Many High School in Week 4.