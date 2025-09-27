Sophomore Xander Edwards of Bolles (Jacksonville, Fla.) broke Derrick Henry's Florida single-game touchdown mark, scoring eight times Friday in the Bulldogs' 73-49 win over Baldwin (Fla.).

Edwards, son of former NFL fullback Marc Edwards, ran for 517 yards on 38 carries and reached the end zone eight times, breaking Henry's mark of six. The Baltimore Ravens running back ran for six touchdowns four times as a senior at Yulee (Fla.) in 2012.

Edwards scored twice early, cracking the 100-yard mark less than seven minutes into the contest. He added another score in the second quarter and went to intermission with more than 220 yards on the ground.

He added scoring runs of 50 and 75 yards in the third quarter as Bolles led 58-35.

Edwards' record-tying sixth touchdown again went for 75 yards up the middle and he tacked on two more late in the Bulldogs' fifth victory of the season. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com