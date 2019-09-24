Watch: Gardner Minshew stars at Mississippi's Brandon High School
The long-shot quarterback was prolific as a 3-star prep star before finding NFL fame.
Gardner Minshew high school highlights
Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback led Brandon to a Mississippi state title.
The path for Gardner Minshew to the NFL and social media darling has definitely been a road less traveled.
But the Jacksonville Jaguars' polished, pinpoint starting rookie quarterback certainly showed signs of promise coming out of Brandon (Miss.).
He led the Bulldogs to a 6A Mississippi title game as a junior and a South 6A championship his senior year while throwing for 6,231 yards and 55 touchdowns (eight interceptions) those two seasons combined. He completed 429-of-710 passes during that span when the Bulldogs went a combined 23-4. ...
