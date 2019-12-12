Watch: Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow high school football highlights
LSU quarterback expected to take home college football's highest honor Saturday.
Video: Joe Burrow high school highlights
LSU Tigers signal caller starred at Athens (The Plains, Ohio).
Saturday's Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City is expected to end with an acceptance speech from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound senior has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns against just six interceptions this season. His Tigers are 13-0, coming off a dominant win in the SEC Championship and headed to the College Football Playoff later this month.
For those who have watched Burrow in action this season at LSU, the highlight video above from his days at Athens (The Plains, Ohio) will look familiar as he looks to push the ball downfield and makes athletic plays with his feet.
Despite his slow rise to stardom at the college level, Burrow was certainly no secret coming out of high school. ...
