Watch: Highlights of new Georgia quarterback commit Brock Vandagriff
The No. 1 rated pro-style quarterback from the Class of 2021 stays in state and commits to Bulldogs.
Video: Brock Vandagriff highlights
Junior highlights of the top rated quarterback from the Class of 2021.
Most recruiting experts pegged Georgia as the favorite to land Brock Vandagriff of Prince Avenue Christian (Athens, Ga.) after he decommitted from Oklahoma earlier this month. The top-rated quarterback from the Class of 2021 announced Monday he's committing with the SEC East champs.
Vandagriff is the Bulldogs' third commitment so far for the Class of 2021 joining Woodstock's (Ga.) David Daniel and West Forsyth's (N.C.) Jared Wilson.
During his junior season Vandagriff showed how tough he is playing most of the season recovering from a broken fibula. ...
