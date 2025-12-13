Kaegan Ash of Mt. Enterprise continued his record-setting tear Friday in the UIL 2A D2 semifinals, breaking the 72-year-old Texas record for career rushing yards.

Ash broke the previous mark of 11,232 that was set by Ken Hall of Sugar Land from 1950-53 by the second quarter of Friday's playoff loss against Shiner. His record-breaking yardage came on his team's third drive of the game on a 9-yard carry.

On Mt. Enterprise's first drive, Ash carried the ball 11 times for 53 yards all the way down to the 1-yard line but Shiner halted the drive with a goal-line stand.Ash ran for 235 yards on 33 carries but was held out of the end zone for the first time in his career in a 28-8 loss against the unbeaten Comanches, who advanced to the 2A-D2 championship game.

A four-star Texas Tech commit, Ash broke multiple records last week against Bremond when he scored eight total touchdowns and rushed for 501 rushing yards on 47 carries while adding 102 receiving yards. His final season totals include a state record 4,557 rushing yards and national single-season records of 528 total points and 77 total touchdowns.



With 11,377 yards in his four-year career, Ash now moves into fourth place on the all-time high school rushing leaderboard behind Derrick Henry of Yulee (Fla.), Kelvin Taylor of Glades Day (Fla.) and Myles McLaughlin of Knox (Ind.), who also set the single-season national rushing record this year with 4,846 yards. ...

