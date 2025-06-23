Few tight end prospects in recent memory have generated as much buzz as Mark Bowman. The five-star talent from Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) enters the 2025 season widely recognized as one of the best tight end recruits of all time.



The 6-foot-4, 225-pound standout brings a complete skill set to the field — combining elite hands, precise route-running and dominant blocking ability. That well-rounded game made Bowman one of the most heavily recruited players in the Class of 2026 before he committed to stay close to home with USC.

Bowman's résumé is already impressive. He was a first-team selection on the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team in 2023, and followed that up as the only sophomore named to the MaxPreps All-America Team last season. ...

