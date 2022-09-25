New Orleans is a city known for its music and football, and on Friday they converged in captivating fashion. After Karr throttled St. Augustine 49-7 in District 9-5A action, the high schools' marching bands continued battling for over an hour.

According to PelicanPreps' Quentin Bienemy, St. Augustine's band director and Karr's principal each refused to have their band leave the field first -- much to the chagrin of police working the game, who may have enjoyed the music but almost certainly would've liked to get home earlier.

Here's a brief look at the not-so-brief battle.

That clip of the battle quickly went viral on Twitter, garnering over 1,000 retweets and 5,000 likes as of writing. The reactions were mixed. Some praised the battle, explaining it encapsulates New Orleans culture. Others thought the battle's length was unfair to the band members.

Unfortunately, it's unclear who won.

While the battle of the bands was hotly contested, the football game was anything but. Karr raced to a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter after returning both a punt and fumble to the end zone. The win brought the Cougars to 1-3 on the season, and they've yet to suffer a loss between the lines: They won all four games but forfeited the first three over a dispute regarding a player's transcript, according to The Times-Picayune. It was a disappointing loss for St. Augustine, a historic power whose alumni include New Orleans Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu, Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, former NBA champion Avery Johnson, rapper Jay Electronica and the Rocky and Predator actor Carl Weathers.