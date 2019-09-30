Watch the bouncing ball in latest Top 10 Plays of the Week

Video: Top 10 football Plays of the Week

Chris Stonebraker and Steve Montoya offer week 6's very best.





Week 6 of the MaxPreps football Plays of the Week finishes with a the biggest bounce you likely have ever seen on a gridiron.







Knox City (Texas) receiver Tyler Rios made a spectacular diving touchdown catch that deserved applause. But it is what happened after pass the Abraham Nevarez air-mailed straight into the Texas night landed, that makes this one of the more memorable plays of this or any season.





