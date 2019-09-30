Watch the bouncing ball in latest Top 10 Plays of the Week

Big blocks, strong stiff arms, a tremendous save and one 30-foot bounce off a helmet, highlight the sixth edition of the 2019-20 Plays of the Week.

Video: Top 10 football Plays of the Week

Chris Stonebraker and Steve Montoya offer week 6's very best.


Week 6 of the MaxPreps football Plays of the Week finishes with a the biggest bounce you likely have ever seen on a gridiron. 


Knox City (Texas) receiver Tyler Rios made a spectacular diving touchdown catch that deserved applause. But it is what happened after pass the Abraham Nevarez air-mailed straight into the Texas night landed, that makes this one of the more memorable plays of this or any season.


On top of the "doink" heard around Texas, there was an Odell Beckham Jr. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

Our Latest Stories