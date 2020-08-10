While much of the country has looked at postponing or delaying the 2020 high school football season, Utah has been a trailblazer by pushing forward with a schedule that begins Aug. 13. As things stand now, the postseason is set to begin Oct. 23-24 with championship games scheduled for Nov. 14-21.

A Class 6A contest between Davis and Herriman will open the season Thursday with 51 more games scheduled for Friday.

Top 5 Games

Here's a look at what you need to know about Utah football in 2020.Lone Peak (Highland) at Timpview (Provo), Aug. 14Corner Canyon (Draper) at Bingham (South Jordan), Aug. ...

