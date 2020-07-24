In light of the ongoing pandemic, state high school sports organizations continue to monitor and update plans heading into the 2020-21 academic/athletic year.





After most states canceled basketball championships and spring seasons in March, the focus of summer conditioning and an on-time fall start continues to be a fluid and sometimes divisive issue. Nearly all want high school sports to return, but the question for state organizations and administrators remains how to move forward safely.







Some states plan to move forward as scheduled while others have already modified plans, including shifting the entire fall season to 2021.

