Some time early in De La Salle's 151-game win streak, Mark Tennis of Cal-Hi Sports made the observation that Spartan coach Bob Ladouceur would win his 200th game before he lost his 15th game.



Tennis proved to be correct as Ladouceur upped his record to 200-14-1 with a win over Pittsburg in the North Coast Section championship game. The victory also marked the 64th straight win for Ladouceur and the Spartans.



But it turns out Ladouceur was just getting started.



The Spartans tacked on 87 more wins over the next eight seasons before losing to Bellevue (Wash.) in 2004. By the time De La Salle coincidentally defeated Pittsburg 35-13 in the regular season, Ladouceur had his 300th win before he had his 20th loss.



That kind of dominance made the longtime Spartan coach the fastest to win 300 games in high school football history, needing just 322 games to accomplish the feat. ...

