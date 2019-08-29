Winningest active high school football coach in each state

Video: Lakeland beats Manatee in 2019 opener

Dreadnaughts coach Bill Castle added win 433, most of any active Florida coach.

While coaches like J.T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian and Mike Smith of Hampton have racked up huge win totals in their career to rank as their state's active coach with the most wins, coaches don't necessarily have to have over 300 wins to be the top dog in their state.

MaxPreps presents the active coach with the most wins from each state, including Curtis with 582 wins all the way to David DeVaughn of Eielson (Alaska) with 128 wins, and all points in between.Coaches are not necessarily the active wins leader "within" the state. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com