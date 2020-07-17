Earlier this month, MaxPreps listed the Top 100 all-time winningest high school football programs in the nation. Now, we break it down to the state level.

The highlights include a new California leader as Long Beach Poly has passed Bakersfield, while Kentucky is home to three schools that all went over 900 all-time wins last year.

Male (Louisville) took over the all-time lead in the state with 906 wins after a 14-1 season. Meanwhile, Highlands (Fort Thomas) held on to No. 2 in the state at 901. Mayfield also joined the two at 900 wins after a 13-2 season last year.

Finally, the overall winningest program, Valdosta (Ga.), leads the way with 932 wins nationally, but the three Kentucky schools and Washington Massillion (Ohio) — which owns the most state championships — could be contenders to wrestle away that crown.

Many of the records listed come from the website Football Friday Night, which has continued the research of Texas historian Robert Fawcett. ...

