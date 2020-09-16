With nine starters back back from a 14-0 state Division 1 championship season, Muskego opens the 2020 season as the No. 1 team in Wisconsin MaxPreps Top 25 rankings. Following a challenging off-season dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the much-anticipated regular season begins this week in Wisconsin.

Led by returning tailback Alex Current (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) and lineman Kyle Mason (6-0, 215), Maskego should have no trouble offensively. It averaged 35 points per game last year while giving up 7.7.

Safety Hunter Wohler (6-2, 195) returns to a defense that recorded four shutouts in 2019. The younger players making their varsity debuts for the Warriors have also had plenty of success, including a 9-0 junior varsity squad last season. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com