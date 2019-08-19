Your guide to the 2019 high school football season
Names to know, games to watch and something to offer for prep pigskin fans in all 50 states.
Video: Preseason Top 25 rankings
Find out which powerhouse begins the season with target on its back.
High school football fall camps are a week or two away in some states while it's already go time in others.
For those in need of a crash course on who and what to watch, look no further – we present our 2019 high school football kickoff guide.Rankings: Top 25 | Top 100 | Media Composite | Small Schools Top 25 | Best team in all 50 states
Most Dominant: Best programs over last 10 years in all 50 states
Preseason Honors: All-American Team | Junior All-Americans | Sophomore All-Americans
Preview Series: Top 10 games of 2019 | Toughest schedules | Longest win streaks | Best quarterbacks | Best running backs | Best wide receivers | Best defensive players | Most underrated players | Best teams since 2010
More: Beating the heat | ESPN/GEICO Kickoff schedule | NFL sons in high school football
