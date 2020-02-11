20 for 20: Top high school softball players to watch from the Class of 2020

Video: Nicole May highlights



See the Foothill standout and Oklahoma signee.

Nicole May went out with a bang in 2019 as she homered and tossed a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Foothill (Pleasanton, Calif.) won the California Interscholastic Federation North Coast Section D1 championship. May joins Jayda Coleman of The Colony' (Texas) as Oklahoma signees that will be back on the diamond for the high school spring season.

May and Coleman are part of a talented Class of 2020 that includes state record holders, three-time All-Americans, returning Gatorade Player's of the Year and a lot more.Below are 20 players, in alphabetical order, to watch heading into the season. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com