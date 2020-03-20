Video: South Broward vs. Niceville 6A State Finals



Three goals scored for the South Broward Bulldogs at the state final game.

MaxPreps is your home for high school boys soccer state playoff coverage. Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America. Click here to find playoff action in your state.

2019-20 High School Boys Soccer State Champions



6A — Brophy College Prep (Phoenix) def. Chaparral (Scottsdale), 2-15A — Carl Hayden Community (Phoenix) def. Sunnyside (Tucson), 3-04A — Washington (Phoenix) def. Arcadia (Phoenix), 2-13A — Veritas Prep (Phoenix) def. Yuma Catholic (Yuma), 2-0Div. 1 — Montgomery (Santa Rosa) def. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com