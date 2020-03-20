2019-20 high school girls soccer state champions

Comprehensive look at high school girls soccer champions from across the country.

MaxPreps is your home for high school girls soccer state playoff coverage. Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America. Click here to find playoff action in your state.

2019-20 high school girls soccer state champions



Winter

Arizona
6A — Chaparral (Scottsdale) def. Hamilton (Chandler), 4-0
5A — Casteel (Queen Creek) def. Ironwood Ridge (Tucson), 3-0
4A — Flagstaff def. Catalina Foothills (Tucson), 0-0 (PK)
3A — Gilbert Christian (Gilbert) def. Sahuarita, 1-0

Northern California
Div. 1 — Carondelet (Concord) def. ...

