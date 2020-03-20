Video: Mallory Pugh high school highlights



Colorado high school product is one of the youngest members of the United States women's World Cup team.

MaxPreps is your home for high school girls soccer state playoff coverage. Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America. Click here to find playoff action in your state.

2019-20 high school girls soccer state champions

6A — Chaparral (Scottsdale) def. Hamilton (Chandler), 4-05A — Casteel (Queen Creek) def. Ironwood Ridge (Tucson), 3-04A — Flagstaff def. Catalina Foothills (Tucson), 0-0 (PK)3A — Gilbert Christian (Gilbert) def. Sahuarita, 1-0Div. 1 — Carondelet (Concord) def. ...

