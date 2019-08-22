Video: Preseason Top 25 national volleyball rankings

Dozens of All-Americans dot the teams in the preseason rankings.

The preseason is all about promise — and past performance. The 37 members of the 2019 MaxPreps preseason high school volleyball All-American team check both boxes.

The list is dotted with past All-Americans, future collegiate stars and representatives on the U.S. national team.

A pair of sisters highlight the bunch as the Shaffmasters of New Castle (Ind.) — Melanie and Mabrey — join the Borums of Sterling (Ind.) — Bree and Brooklyn — make the list a family affair.

Former National Players of the Year, senior Rylee Rader of reigning National Champion Assumption (Louisville, Ky.), last year's Sophomore of the Year Kami Miner of Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) and rising sophomore Averi Carlson of Lovejoy (Lucas, Texas) are all back.

And there are some who have led their teams to hot starts in 2019. ...

