MaxPreps is your home for high school baseball state playoff coverage.



Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America.



2020-21 baseball state champions



Alabama

7A — Auburn def. Hoover, 9-2, 2-8, 7-6

6A — Faith Academy (Mobile) def. Hartselle, 10-1, 3-8, 14-7

5A — Russellville def. Pike Road, 3-1, 3-2

4A — Mobile Christian (Mobile) def. Oneonta, 7-2, 5-3

3A — Phil Campbell def. Bayside Academy (Daphne), 5-0, 7-6

2A — Westbrook Christian (Rainbow City) def. Long (Skipperville), 5-0, 2-8, 11-1

1A — Bayshore Christian (Fairhope) def. Donoho (Anniston), 3-6, 11-0, 18-0

AISA AAA —

AISA AA —

AISA A —



Alaska

Div. ...

