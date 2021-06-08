MaxPreps is your home for high school baseball state playoff coverage.
Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America.
2020-21 baseball state champions
Alabama
7A — Auburn def. Hoover, 9-2, 2-8, 7-6
6A — Faith Academy (Mobile) def. Hartselle, 10-1, 3-8, 14-7
5A — Russellville def. Pike Road, 3-1, 3-2
4A — Mobile Christian (Mobile) def. Oneonta, 7-2, 5-3
3A — Phil Campbell def. Bayside Academy (Daphne), 5-0, 7-6
2A — Westbrook Christian (Rainbow City) def. Long (Skipperville), 5-0, 2-8, 11-1
1A — Bayshore Christian (Fairhope) def. Donoho (Anniston), 3-6, 11-0, 18-0
AISA AAA —
AISA AA —
AISA A —
Alaska
Div. ...
