A look at the MaxPreps Cup state-by-state standings showed that no state had a better 2021-22 season than Georgia. The Peach State had 10 schools score over 1,000 points in the MaxPreps Cup formula.



How significant is that? Consider that only one other state, Alabama, had as many as seven. About 10 states had no schools with 1,000 points and the rest of the states generally had only a couple schools with over 1,000 points.



The MaxPreps Cup is comprised of a formula that attempts to determine the best overall high school sports programs in the nation. Points are awarded on a weighted basis with larger states receiving more points than smaller state (due to more competition), more popular sports (based on NFHS participation survey) receiving more points than less popular sports and larger schools gaining more points than smaller schools (again based on more competition).

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com