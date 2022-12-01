MaxPreps is your home for high school boys soccer state playoff coverage.
Here is a list of the state champions in each division from across America that conducted soccer in the Fall. Click here to find tournaments in your state.2022-23 high school boys soccer state champions
Fall
Arizona
2A — Chino Valley def. Red Rock (Sedona), 3-1
CAA Div. 1 — Ville de Marie Academy (Scottsdale) def. Tri City Prep (Prescott), 3-0
CAA Div. 2 — Pan-American (Phoenix) def. Empower College Prep (Phoenix), 5-0
California
Northern Section
Div. 1 — Quincy def. Tulelake, 2-1
North Coast Section
Div. I — Head-Royce (Oakland) def. Making Waves Academy (Richmond), 2-0
Div. ...
