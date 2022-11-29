The 2022 high school volleyball season has finished with state champions crowned from Maine to California and Florida to Alaska. Last week we crowned Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) as MaxPreps National Champion and senior outside hitter Julia Blyashov as the MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

Today we continue to dole out postseason honors with the MaxPreps All-America Volleyball Team.

The 60-player team includes three players from the Cathedral Catholic squad in addition to hitters, setters and liberos who led their squads to great success this season. Many of the All-Americans are state champions, some put up eye-popping statistical numbers and most are headed to marquee college programs.